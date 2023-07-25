Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

