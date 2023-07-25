AMETEK (AME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q2 guidance at $1.49-1.51 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.96-6.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AME opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.85. AMETEK has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $162.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

