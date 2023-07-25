Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $281.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.61 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

