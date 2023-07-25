Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,144,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.