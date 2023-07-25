Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY23 guidance at $5.15-5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.15-$5.40 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 606.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 146,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COLM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

