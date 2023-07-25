Amalgamated Bank Sells 510 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

NTRS opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

