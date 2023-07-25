Fiserv (FI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE FI opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
