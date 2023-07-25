Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.94 million. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

