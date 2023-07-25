Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,398,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

