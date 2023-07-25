Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

