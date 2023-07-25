Amalgamated Bank Has $4.65 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 150.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.15.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $235.03 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

