Oil States International (OIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.83 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 132,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil States International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Oil States International by 243.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 81,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

