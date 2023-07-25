Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

