Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY24 guidance at $21.10-21.60 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $548.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $272.52 and a 1 year high of $562.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.07.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.