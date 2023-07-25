Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.