Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 94,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

