Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,491 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

