Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,836 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.