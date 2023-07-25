Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,004 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,041,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $958.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,906 shares in the company, valued at $495,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

