Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,570,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of NRO opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

