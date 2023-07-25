TriMas (TRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its FY23 guidance at $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.00-$2.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriMas stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

