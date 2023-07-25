RPM International (RPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

