Norfolk Southern (NSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $71,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

