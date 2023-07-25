Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

