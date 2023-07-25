Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Atea ASA Stock Performance

ATAZF opened at C$13.04 on Friday. Atea ASA has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22.

Get Atea ASA alerts:

About Atea ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers hardware and software solutions for storing and managing information, as well as tools for virtualization, automation, and security for operating the data center environment; and client hardware, software, and services to the requirements of users, applications, security, networks, and computing environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Atea ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.