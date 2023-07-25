Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Atea ASA Stock Performance
ATAZF opened at C$13.04 on Friday. Atea ASA has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22.
About Atea ASA
