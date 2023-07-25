Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of TPRFF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Aris Mining has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

