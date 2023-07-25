Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.2 %

CVR opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

