Great Ajax’s (AJX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AJX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.
Great Ajax Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.06 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $165.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.