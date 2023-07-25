Great Ajax’s (AJX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.06 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $165.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

