Truist Financial Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $40.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

