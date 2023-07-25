Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.69.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $18.23 on Friday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $36,376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $25,789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 885.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 631,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,939.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 554,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 527,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

