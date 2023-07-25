Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $206.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.19.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 76,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 76,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

