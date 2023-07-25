Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Buzzi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Buzzi Price Performance
BZZUY stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
Buzzi Cuts Dividend
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
