Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Buzzi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Buzzi Price Performance

BZZUY stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Buzzi Cuts Dividend

About Buzzi

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s payout ratio is -25.78%.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

