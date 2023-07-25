Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,310

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,313 ($16.84) to GBX 1,310 ($16.80) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLMY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.90) to GBX 1,330 ($17.05) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.75) to GBX 1,190 ($15.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $14.51 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

