Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$56.50 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.34) to GBX 2,350 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

