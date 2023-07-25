easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.14) to GBX 585 ($7.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.44) to GBX 620 ($7.95) in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 570 ($7.31) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 615 ($7.89) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $523.13.

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY opened at $5.84 on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

