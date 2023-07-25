CIBC Trims Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Target Price to C$40.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRNNF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hydro One from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.