easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Morgan Stanley

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 630 ($8.08) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 570 ($7.31) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.44) to GBX 620 ($7.95) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.14) to GBX 585 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $523.13.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ESYJY opened at $5.84 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.