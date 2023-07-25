Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 240 ($3.08) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Price Performance

HBRIY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.