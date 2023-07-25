Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of KKOYY stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

