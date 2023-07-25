K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $4.70 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.