Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

MAIFF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

