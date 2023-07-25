Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
MAIFF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
About Minera Alamos
