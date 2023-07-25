Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MLLGF stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

