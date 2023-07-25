Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$19.67 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of C$12.42 and a 52-week high of C$20.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.22.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
