Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$19.67 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of C$12.42 and a 52-week high of C$20.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.22.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

