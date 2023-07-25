SouthState (SSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect SouthState to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 52.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.