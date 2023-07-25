Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.