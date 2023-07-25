Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

TSE EQX opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.24.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

