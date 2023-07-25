Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.
Quebecor Dividend Announcement
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Stock Average Calculator
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.