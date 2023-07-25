FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.50.
TCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
