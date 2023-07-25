FY2024 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted by Analyst

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

