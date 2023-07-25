Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Zacks Research

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.45 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

