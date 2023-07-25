Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $34.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $315.85 on Monday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $214.23 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

